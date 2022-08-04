Mary Prior

STERLING — Mary M. Prior, 89, of Sterling, went to her Heavenly home July 28, 2022.

Mary loved and cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren. She was very active in the Nazarene Church serving in many capacities and was given the Distinguished Service Award at the Eastridge Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee.

After retiring, she and her husband moved to Sterling, where they faithfully attended services at First Church of the Nazarene and she expressed her care for the community as a volunteer at Helping Hands.

Throughout her life she was passionate about introducing others to Jesus, whose peace and love she wanted to share. Her relationship with Him was the foundation of her life.

Mary was born March 31, 1933, in West Frankfort, the daughter of John Robert and Mamie (Seagle) Lucas. She married Robert Prior on Feb. 29, 1952, in Gilman.

Surviving are four daughters, Marilyn Haverly, of Chicago, Cindy (Ralph) Osborne, of Neenah, Wis., Marinda (Mark) Ebersole, of Wellman, Iowa, and Susan Prior, of Sterling; two sisters, Joyce (Fred) Antonelli and Judy (Dan) Pittman; one brother, Fred Lucas; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert (in 2007); six sisters, Geraldine Drnjevic, Lillian Johnson, Vivian Tippitt, Ludia Molohen, Nancy Buschon and Dorothy Greenwood; and four brothers, JR Lucas, Paul Lucas, Billy Lucas and Raymond Lucas.

Visitation will be from noon on Friday, Aug. 5, until the 2 p.m. celebration of life at Sterling First Church of the Nazarene, Sterling, with the Rev. Dennis Owens officiating. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Dixon.

A memorial has been established to First Church of the Nazarene, Sterling.

