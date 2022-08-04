BOURBONNAIS — Eugene W. Edmond was born Jan. 2, 1945, in Waycross, Ga., the son of James and Annie Bell Edmond. His parents preceded him in death. Gene was the eighth of 10 children and the youngest boy.

Gene led a full and active life.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1965-67. Then, he went on to work for AT&T for 30 years.

Gene earned an associate’s degree from Kankakee Community College and advanced his career, becoming an engineer and trusted resource.

Upon retirement, he was so valued he was asked to stay on as an independent contractor.

Gene initially moved to Illinois in 1967, but as it was January, he thought best to move back to Georgia to better prepare for winter. Eventually, he moved in the early ‘70s to Kankakee, where he became an active resident. He was a member of the American Legion and on the board of the Kankakee Bell Credit Union. He was a devoted church member of Genesis Community Ministries and served in several capacities.

He loved working in his yard and on his cars that he always kept showroom clean. He stayed in shape and worked out as often as he could until his health slowed him down.

On July 26, 2022, Gene was called to his Heavenly home.

His memory will be cherished by his loving and devoted wife, Wilma Edmond; children, Eugene Edmond Jr. (Lisa), Michelle Ponton and Charlene Hudson (Anthony); stepsons, Antwon Kennedy (Deirdre) and Danny Durham (Brenda); brothers, Arthur Edmond (Shirley) and Harry Edmond (Katherine); sister, Essie Edmond; many grandchildren, including his namesake, Eugene Edmond III; and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James T. Edmond Jr. and Joe C. Edmond; and sisters, Gladys Newsome, Dorothy Lee, Johnnie Williams and Ocie Oliver.

He will be missed by all those who knew him, but especially by those who loved him. Their grief will never get lighter but they said they will learn better how to carry the weight by treasuring their memories of him.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.