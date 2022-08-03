Obituary budget for Wednesday, Aug. 3

<div>Done - Flag - Gerald Murphy - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - Lois Lisack - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag<br /><br /></div><div>Done - Hilda Barber - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag</div><div><br />Done - Dale Burkhalter - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - David Glidewell - free second-day run, see note - with photo - still attached - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Death notices: Burrow, Sara and Justin Loring, Darryl Williamson, Rene Williamson (strange with so many repeating names, isn't it?)</div>