Gerald Murphy

MANTENO — Gerald M. Murphy, 79, of Manteno and formerly of Springfield, passed away Sunday (July 31, 2022) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

He was born Jan. 17, 1943, in Chicago, the son of John and Helen (Jernberg) Murphy.

Gerald was a welder for Chicago Bridge & Iron.

He enjoyed golfing. Gerald was a Chicago White Sox fan and an avid Notre Dame Football fan.

Gerald was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are two sisters, Maureen and John Rogers, of Nokomis, Fla., and Helen and Carl Cimaroli, of Munster, Ind.; one brother, Thomas and Barb Murphy, of Pinehurst, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Jack Murphy; and one sister, Patricia Tovey.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, both at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

