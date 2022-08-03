Dale Burkhalter

BRADLEY — Dale L. Burkhalter, 76, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (July 31, 2022), surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Daniel and Fern (Allhands) Burkhalter.

“Dashing Dale” was a career railroader and dedicated union chairman to the members of the United Transportation Union Local 1003 for over 30 years.

Dale was passionate about music of many genres, world history and science fiction.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Marianne Burkhalter; his daughter, Michelle (Scott) Richey; his sons, Mike DeCarlo and Darren (Terri) DeCarlo; sister, Cora (John) Marth; brother, Darrell Burkhalter; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Daniel and Fern Burkhalter; and his brother, Daniel Burkhalter Jr.

Arrangements for Dale’s celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.