<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Edward Jay Gaunce</strong>, 75, of Bradley, were held July 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Edward passed away July 6, 2022. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Aaron, Jeff, David and Nathan Lade, Jovarez Radford and Sean Carter.

Funeral services for <strong>Marilyn May Miller</strong>, 91, of Papineau, were held July 9 at Immanuel United Church of Christ, Papineau, with the Rev. Craig Forwalter officiating. Marilyn passed away July 2, 2022.

Graveside services for <strong>David A. Mullikin</strong>, 69, of Kankakee, were held July 1 in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Herscher. David passed away June 26, 2022.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Sister (Awilda) Bernadette Pabon</strong>, SSCM, 76, of Bourbonnais, was held July 2 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Dan Belanger, the Rev. Vern Arseneau and the Rev. John Peeters officiating. She passed away June 22, 2022. Interment was in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville. Pallbearers were Spencer, Elijah, Joseph and Frank Pabon, Jose Alamo and Pedro Quinones.

Funeral services for <strong>Kevin Wayne Palmateer,</strong> 65, of Kankakee, were held June 28 at Faith Baptist Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Terry Anglea officiating. Kevin passed away June 23, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Daniel Barajas, Mike Bragg, Alan Miller, and Kevin, Josh and Tyler Palmateer.

Services for <strong>Martha Ann “Marty” Todd</strong>, 89, of Bourbonnais, were held July 9 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Martha passed away June 13, 2022.