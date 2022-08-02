WATSEKA — Marga Garfield, 83, of Watseka, passed away peacefully in her sleep knowing she was loved. She passed away July 9, 2022, just after 5 a.m. CST.

On Dec. 7, 1938, the world met Marga (née Groeschke) Garfield. She was born in Berlin-Schoeneberg, Germany, the daughter of Else Berta Agathe Groeschke (née Nitze) and Heinz Guenter Reinhold Groeschke.

Marga grew up in Ötzing by Plattling, Kreis Deggendorf, Bavaria, Germany. In Munich, West Germany, on March 17, Marga married one very handsome American soldier, Charles LeRoy Garfield, who swept her off her feet all the way to Watseka.

They were later divorced.

For 38 years, Marga worked at Chicago Steel Tape in Watseka, which later became part of Bosch Global. When Marga finally retired, Bosch-Watseka closed.

Preceding her in death were her ex-husband; mother and father; dearest sister, Hannelore Nielsen; and her sister-in-law, Doris Groeschke.

Surviving are her children, Mary (John) Mason, of West Lafayette, Ind., Chuck (Marie) Garfield, of Watseka, Peggy (Dean) Alford, of Dallas, Ga., and Judith (Joshua) Ball, of Alsip; grandchildren, Ryan (Abbey) Garfield, Graeme (Heidi) Mason, Jessica (Gideon) Mason, Amanda Ball, Alex (Kirsten) Mason and John Ball; great-grandchildren, Addisen Garfield and Connor Garfield; and three brothers, Heinz Groeschke, Dieter (Reńate) Groeschke and Klaus Groeschke, all of Germany. Across the country and around the world Marga has many friends, many of whom are their family and they her love as their own. Marga would tell them to not shed tears at her passing. Raise a champagne glass, make a toast to life and plan your next trip.

At this time, the family requests no memorials or flowers.

A celebration of Marga’s life will be at a later date in Watseka.

