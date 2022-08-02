David Glidewell

CONROE, Texas — David Russell Glidewell, 59, of Conroe, Texas, passed away Thursday (July 28, 2022) in Conroe, Texas.

He was born Oct. 7, 1962, in Kankakee, the son of Walter “Bud” Glidewell and Eldora (Peterson) Glidewell.

David worked in management at Eagle, Ultra Foods and Kroger grocery stores.

He married Tammie Glidewell on May 21, 1983, in Manteno. She survives, of Conroe, Texas.

Also surviving are his son, Alex and Cortney Glidewell; daughter, Amanda and David Hofstra; brother, Greg and Linda Glidewell; sister, Doreen and Todd Soltysik; sister-in-law, Cathy Glidewell; and five grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob and Andrew Hofstra, of Conroe, Texas, and Jace and James Glidewell, of Willis, Texas.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Walter and Eldora Glidewell; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Sharon Glidewell; brother, Larry Glidewell; and his beloved Golden Retriever, Ranger.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at Restoration Church Woodforest in Conroe, Texas.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.