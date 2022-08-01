Ida Mersch

KANKAKEE — Ida H. (Kuse) Mersch, 92, of Plainfield and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, after a long illness.

She was born Dec. 17, 1929, in Frankfort, the daughter of John and Julia (Krumrey) Kuse. Ida married Albert Mersch on April 5, 1964. He preceded her in death Oct. 24, 2000.

Ida grew up working on the family farm. She later worked for Mobil Chemical as a material handler for several years leading up to her retirement.

She enjoyed bowling, baking of all kinds and practicing and making various crafts. She was also very involved in the Kankakee Commons, participating in Bingo, Bunco and the welcoming committee.

Ida was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are her three children, Albert A. (Melinda) Mersch, of Texas, Ernest J. (Kerry) Mersch, of Joliet, and Audrey A. (Lawrence) Inmann, of Minnesota; four grandchildren, Christina (Jake) Breth, of Minnesota, Patricia Inman, of Minnesota, Micaela Mersch, of Texas, and Ashley Mersch, of Texas; four stepgrandchildren, Jacqueline (Garren) Holt, of St. Joseph, Lauren (Rory) Wallace, of Urbana, Daniel Kelly IV, of Wisconsin, and Sarah Kelly, of Joliet; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Cohen, Zoey, James and Sawyer; one sister, May Schrank, of New Lenox; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Herman, John and Henry Kuse; three sisters, Emma Kuse, Alma Kuse and Amanda Langreder; and one infant sister.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Kevin Werner officiating. Interment will follow in Skyline Memorial Cemetery in Monee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

