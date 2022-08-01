Betty Durell

KANKAKEE — Betty Lynn Durell, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (July 29, 2022) at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 30, 1928, in Odin, the daughter of Frank and Nora (Logan) Ragle. Betty married Arthur Durell on Nov. 30, 1957, at Kankakee First Methodist Church. They shared nearly 37 years together. He preceded her in death May 20, 1994.

Betty had many accomplishments in her life. Her biggest accomplishment was her children. Betty was a loving mother who “gave of myself when I could, but my children were my top priority,” she had said.

She wore many hats in her career, including being a Registered Nurse, a stewardess with the Illinois Central Railroad, an active member of many clubs and organizations, alderman of Kankakee’s Sixth Ward, executive director of Servants United Foundation at the St. Mary’s Hospital and Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home divisions, and director of public relations for Good Shepherd Manor. Betty did not just join an organization to just sit, Betty joined to be an active member, including the roles of president and chairman. Betty was senior regent of the Women of the Moose and chairman of the Kankakee Junior Women’s Club. Betty was instrumental in the opening of Shepherd’s Attic, the thrift shop for Good Shepherd Manor, Momence. She served on the Kankakee County Board of Health and the Kankakee County Training Center (KCTC) Board. Betty was an active volunteer in the community. She and her husband, Art, “wanted to give to their community instead of taking from it,” she had said. Betty was also an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Jean Marie (Reggie) Coutant, of Bonfield; her son, Brian Durell, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Austin) Boyd, Lauren (Brent) Mason and David (Natalie) Flageole; eight great-grandchildren, Colleen and Sean Boyd, Nora, Coralynn, Amelia, and Alaina Mason, and Levi and Alice Flageole; as well and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Art, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nora Lynn; her parents; brothers, Donald, Ronald, Cecil and Gary Ragle; and sisters, Genevieve Flemming, Rosalie Matthews, Barbara Belmore and Cheryl Pagel.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, followed by visitation from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Private inurnment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Manor or St. Mary’s Foundation.

