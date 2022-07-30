ralph vangundy

MARTINTON — Ralph R. Vangundy, 95, of Martinton, passed away July 24, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 18, 1927, in Thornhope, Ind., the son of Carl and Florence (Liming) Vangundy. Ralph married Reba Hembree, in Earl Park, Ind., on Oct. 23, 1949. Reba preceded him in passing Sept. 29, 2020.

Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Newman (Jim Anderson), of Martinton, Kathy (Greg) Garrison, of Lafayette, Ind., and Beth (Richard) Vangundy, of Dyer, Ind.; one son, Marty (Jeanne) Vangundy, of Boyd, Texas; two brothers, Harold (Mary) Vangundy, of New Salem, Ind., and Glenn (Dean) Vangundy, of Morrisville, Ind.; one sister, MaryAnn Phillips, of Clayton, Ind.; two sisters-in-law, Alice (Ira) Williamson, of Watseka, and Peggy Hembree, of Branson, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Reba, he was preceded in passing, by his parents; three brothers, Colonel, Wayne and Jeff; two sisters, Lucy and Eileen; and one great-grandson, Lake.

Mr. Vangundy was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Ralph was a lifelong poultry farmer in Martinton, who loved woodworking. He always enjoyed square dancing with Reba. In his later years, he spent the winters doing jigsaw puzzles.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, until the 1 p.m. funeral services at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau. The Rev. Craig Forwalter will officiate. Burial will follow in Tegge Cemetery in Martinton.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau.

