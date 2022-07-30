Jeffrey Cooley

BRADLEY — Longtime Bradley businessman Jeffrey L. Cooley passed away unexpectedly in Branson, Mo., on July 17, 2022.

He was a property manager and entrepreneur in partnership with his son, Josh. Earlier in his life, he worked alongside his father and uncle in their body and aviation shop. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and an organ donor.

Jeffrey was born March 31, 1957, the son of Lynn and Vivian Cooley, of Bradley.

He attended Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where he graduated in 1975.

Jeffrey met his current wife, Maryanne Muhlstadt, later in life and knew he had to have her forever. They married on Nov. 29, 2002, at St. James the Apostle Church in Irwin.

Surviving are his loving wife, Maryanne Cooley; son, Josh (Missie) Cooley; daughter, Gena Cooley; sisters, Karin (Jon) Tuebel, Dawn DeCarlo and Terri Fritz; and his grandchildren, Jonathen, Alexis, Gauge and Mercedes “Pinocchio.” Also surviving are his brother-in-law Paul (Susan) Muhlstadt; sister-in-law, Dorothy (James) Coates; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Lynn and Mary Cooley, his mom, Vivian DeCarlo; and his uncle and aunt, Carlos “Cork” and Madeline Cooley.

Cremation rites were completed and Jeffrey will be laid to rest with a private ceremony in the mausoleum, next to his parents, in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club, 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.

Jeffrey was the Cornerstone of the office and his family, the holder of the chair, the master of Solitaire and the giver of hard times. Anyone who went to see him at the office knew they were walking into a hard time, but also leaving with a smile and a chuckle.

The family said, “Most importantly he was our loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. His passing has left a void in the office and our hearts that will never be filled; but his love has left our hearts full of fond memories that can never be replaced.”