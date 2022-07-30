frances poole

BOURBONNAIS — Frances Gay Poole, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away July 24, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born in Chicago, the daughter of Frank and Cornelia (Stanley) McKey. Frances married Jean Poole, in Chicago.

Frances worked as a bank teller.

She enjoyed swimming laps, walking dogs at Riverfront Park with friends, watching sunsets and spending hours reading books in her gazebo. Most of all, she loved gathering her family together.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Jean Poole, of Bourbonnais; one son, Keith Poole; two daughters, Kim Settle and Kristina Poole; two sisters, Adele Wollman and Betty Alvarez; three grandchildren, April (Marcus, husband) Bernath, Brooke Settle and Don Settle; and three great-grandchildren, Logan Bernath, Zach Bernath and Jaxon Bernath.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

