Dennis Dufrain

BRADLEY — Dennis H. Dufrain, 66, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at his home.

He was born March 18, 1956, the son of Harding and Melba (Sirois) Dufrain. Dennis married Brenda Weaver on April 1, 1978, in Bradley.

Dennis owned Bradley Auto Body and worked for Dufrain Construction.

He loved watching “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “The Three Stooges,” “Rifleman” and “The Beverly Hillbillies.” Dennis enjoyed a beer and pizza, sitting outside with his dogs, pestering his friends by calling them multiple times per day and camping. He was a NASCAR fan and loved hot rods.

Surviving are his wife, Brenda Dufrain, of Bradley; one son, Craig and Shari Dufrain, of Bradley; one sister, Diana Tighe, of Bradley; one brother, Ronnie Dufrain, of Bourbonnais; and two grandchildren, Riley and Kenadie.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sisters, Sherry Morgan and Sandra Hickory.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate the service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.