CHICAGO — Keith Benjamin Fox, of Chicago, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday (July 26, 2022).

He was born Nov. 16, 1946, in St. Paul, Minn., the son of Howard and Mabel (Kitching) Fox.

Surviving are his wife, Maryann (Oczkowski) Fox; daughter, Melissa Fox, of Misericordia Home in Chicago; son, Greg Fox; daughter-in-law Julie (Bumgardner) Fox; two grandchildren, Cameron and Alexis; and one brother, Kenneth Fox, of Momence.

Preceding him in death was his older sister, Kathleen Fox Bukovsky.

Keith grew up in Indianapolis, Ind., where he attended St. Andrew Grade School. He graduated from Bishop Noll High School in Hammond, Ind.

He loved spending time with his granddaughters and attending their softball games. He was an avid reader, especially of U.S. history, and he was a White Sox baseball fan.

Keith was a member of Two Holy Martyrs Church in Chicago.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W Archer Ave., Chicago.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Two Holy Martyrs Parrish, St. Rene Goupil Church, 6949 W. 63rd Place, Chicago.

Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, 7201 Archer Road, Justice.

Memorials may be made to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Family 6015 A, Chicago, IL 60660.