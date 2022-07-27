Vearnell Turner

KANKAKEE — Vearnell Sims Turner went home to be with the Lord on July 19, 2022.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Dedric Willis is the eulogist.

Vearnell was born Oct. 21, 1926, in Holley Grove, Ark., the daughter of Viola and Elbert Sims.

She was affectionately known as “Grandma Nell,” “Momma Nell” or “Mrs. Turner.”

Vearnell married Woretha Bryant, and to this union two children were born, a son, Lorenzo Bryant, and a daughter, Jerry Bryant. On July 30, 1954, she married John W. Turner Sr. (he has preceded her in death) and to this union were born a daughter, Arlene, and sons, Stanley Sr., Maurice Sr. and Glen Sr.

Vearnell confessed her love for Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church until her illness in 2012.

She had been employed with the State of Illinois as a mental health technician, until she retired.

Grandma Nell was very family oriented, she loved her children, grandchildren, suits and hats, and shrimp dinners. Her favorite colors were pink and purple.

Vearnell departed this life July 19, 2022, from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. She leaves to mourn her passing, two sisters, Anna, of Kankakee, and Mable, of Arkansas; a brother, Clark, of Arkansas; her children, Maurice (Chris) Turner, of Minneapolis, Minn.; two daughters, Arlene Woods (Bob), of Kankakee, and Jerry (Preston) Ward, of Sun River Terrace; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends of the world.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sons, Lorenzo, Stanley Sr. and Glen Sr.; stepson, Judson Sr.; and stepdaughter, Myrtis Webb.

