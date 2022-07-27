Shirley 'Shirl' Lynch

SPRINGFIELD — Shirley Jean “Shirl” Lynch, 84, of Springfield, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away July 13, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital (also known as Memorial Medical Center) in Springfield.

She was born Aug. 16, 1937, in Kankakee, the daughter of Llewellynn H. and Mary J. (Lindhorst) Temple. Shirl married Robert “Bob” E. Lynch on Oct. 22, 1961, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Aug. 2, 2020.

Shirl worked for the State of Illinois as a methods and procedures advisor II for AFSCME, retiring after 35 years. She enjoyed her retirement for 30 years.

She enjoyed reading “Daily Devotionals,” having lunch with her Momence High School class of ’55 alumni classmates, participating in activities with neighbors at Seasons Under the Oaks senior citizens’ independent living, completing word search puzzles and watching “America Says” on the Game Show Network. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grand dogs and grand cats. Shirl was a proud Green Bay Packers fan and shareholder.

Surviving are one daughter, Trish and Robert Mix, of Dawson; two nieces, Susan and Michael Barber of Lake Villa, and Debbi Short, of Plainfield, Ind.; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and one cousin, Ralph and Mary Wheeler, of Kankakee.

In addition to her husband, Bob Lynch, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one infant brother, Keith Temple.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, until the noon funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, American Lung Association or the American Cancer Society.

