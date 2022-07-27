Sheri Hardaway

KANKAKEE — Sheri Rene Hardaway, 51, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (July 22, 2022).

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, also at the funeral home. Burial will in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. The Rev. Dale Tolley will officiate the service.

Sheri was born Sept. 7, 1970, in Kankakee, the daughter of Richard Hardaway and Olamae Curtis Hardaway.

She attended school in Kankakee School District 111, graduating from Kankakee High School in 1988. Sheri attended Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

Sheri lived in East St. Louis for several years and worked as a teacher’s assistant at Wellston Early Childhood. Due to an illness, Sheri moved back home to Kankakee, where she enjoyed watching sports and Westerns with her father. Anyone who knew Sheri knew she loved anything purple and any song from Prince. Sheri also spent time watching anime, baking, writing poetry, crafting and most of all, spending time with family and friends.

Those who have gone on before Sheri were her grandparents; her mother, Olamae Hardaway; sister, Elizabeth Hardaway; cousins, Brinda and Shrinda Williams; and niece, Elizabeth Springer.

Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Richard Hardaway, of Kankakee; brothers, Dale (Polly) Hardaway, of Kankakee, and Allen Hardaway, of Norfolk, Va.; sisters, Sarah (Jim) Springer, of Kankakee, Sheila (Damon) Cain, of Beckley, W. Va.; aunts, Priscella Hardaway, of Illinois, and Rosemary Nance, of Dalton, Ga.; nephews, Dylan Cain, Alex Cain, Jimmy Springer, Shaun Thomas and Elijah Haskins; nieces, Shelby Cain, Jordan Cain and Alanna Hardaway. Robert Guthrie, Sheri’s good friend, will also continue to carry her memory in his heart; along with her cousins, honorary cousins, sisters and brothers and dear friends.

