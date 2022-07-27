KANKAKEE — Marvin “Keith” Knott, 80, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (July 22, 2022).

He was born Nov. 28, 1941, in Rushville, the son of Dariel and Vivian Dunn Knott.

Keith married Linda Merriman on Feb. 24, 1965.

He worked for Alexander Lumber for 47 years.

Keith enjoyed working on and building race cars. He worked in many pit crews. He was an avid NASCAR fan and a huge Jeff Gordon fan. He loved tinkering and would help anyone needing something fixed.

Surviving are his wife; two daughters, Kimberly Knott (Dawn Wolfe), of Kankakee, and Malissa (Lori) Knott-Hines, of Kankakee; one grandchild, Jason Knott (Brittany Bisaillon), of Plainfield; and one great-grandchild.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Mike.

Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, until the 5:30 p.m. service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

