EUGENE, Ore. — Mark Amato, 54, of Eugene, Ore., passed away June 9, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, in Springfield, Ore.

He was born Sept. 5, 1967, in Chicago, the son of Frank and Janice Michalak Amato.

Mark married Frances A. Cotter on Nov. 17, 1995, in Bloomington. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Frances A. Amato, of Eugene, Ore.; surviving are his mother and dad, Janice and Larry Gross, of Ocala, Fla.; his father, Frank and Ann Marie Amato, of Lemont; his sister and brother-in-law, Angel and Erik Toosley, of Chicago; his brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Dawn Amato; niece and nephew, Emerson Toosley and Nick Toosley, along with many other nieces and nephews who he loved.

Mark worked as a document imager.

He loved playing guitar, listening to all types of music and he also enjoyed reading.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home Chapel in Momence. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

