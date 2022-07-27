MANTENO — Dean E. Chiz, 69, of Manteno, passed away July 13, 2022, at Kindred Hospital in North Lake.

He was born Nov. 29, 1952, in Chicago, the son of Edward and Jeanette (Schmiedel) Chiz. Dean married Sandra Quello on Jan. 8, 2000, in Manteno.

Dean worked in logistics. He loved motorcycles and cars. He enjoyed mowing his yard and traveling.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Chiz, of Manteno; two sons, Corey and Cassandra Chiz, of Chicago, and Bradley, and Lee Ann Chiz, of Manteno; and three grandchildren, Logan Chiz, Ethan Chiz and Skyler Chiz.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

Memorials may be made to the Leukemia Society.

