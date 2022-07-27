HERSCHER — Connie “Jo” Gardner, 75, of Herscher, passed away Friday (July 22, 2022) at her home.

She was born Aug. 1, 1946, in Springfield, the daughter of Dorlas Sr. and Freida (Flowers) Hays. Connie grew up in Virden until about 1950, when she moved to Herscher. Jo married Ronald Gardner on Dec. 4, 1976, at Herscher United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death Oct. 29, 2012.

Connie worked in order processing at General Foods for a few years, then became a stay-at-home mother, after having her second child, to raise her family. She enjoyed playing cards, Hand and Foot, Euchre, crocheting and playing Bingo. Connie also enjoyed cooking. She was a great cook and loved to make food for her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling as well; that’s how she met her husband, Ronald.

Surviving are two sons, Kevin Kepplinger, of Herscher, and Kyle Gardner (fiancée, Erica Farman), of Limestone; four grandchildren, Victoria Kepplinger, of Hanover, Mich., and Gavin Gardner, Bryson Gardner and Colton Gardner, all of Limestone; close cousin, Barb McCoy; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Ronald Gardner, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Dorlas “Buck” Hays Jr.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery in Girard.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

