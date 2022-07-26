mary brais

BOURBONNAIS — Mary L. Brais, 94, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (July 22, 2022) at her home.

She was born Jan. 28, 1928, in Chicago, the daughter of Henry and Louise (Dellorto) Fear. Mary married Robert Brais on Oct. 11, 1947, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Chicago. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Mary retired from working at Good Shepherd Manor. She volunteered more than 5,000 hours for Provena St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary. Mary was a member of Women of the Moose and also a member of its College of Regents, the Tuesday Book Review and volunteered with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts for more than 20 years. She enjoyed bowling and golfing.

She was a parishioner and member of the CCW at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are one son, Thomas and Kathy Brais, of St. Anne; one daughter, Janet and Steve Kuipers, of Bourbonnais; foster daughter, Diana and Jim Coryell, of Clifton; one brother, Henry and Claire Fear, of Manteno; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Robert Brais, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Sonny Fear.

A private Mass was celebrated at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Manor.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.