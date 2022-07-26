BOURBONNAIS — Jo Ann “Jo” Houseman (nee Maisonneuve), 87, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday (July 23, 2022), with her loving family at her side, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Jo was born to Harvey and Minnie Maisonneuve on Jan. 31, 1935, in Kankakee.

She was brought up in a traditional French Catholic home and was the fifth oldest of eight children.

Jo graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

She married Robert “Bob” Lambert and they had four children; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She married Hubert Houseman in 1983, and lovingly supported him and his two children.

Jo Ann started her career at The Kroehler Furniture Company, where she built many friendships. She was a loving wife and homemaker. Jo re-entered the work force at Eagle grocery store in Joliet. Then she pursued her true passion by opening an in-home daycare, providing the community with a personalized place to care for children for 20-plus years. Jo retired her daycare business in 2010, and spent the remainder of her life sitting on her porch swing, tending to her roses and socializing. But most importantly, being with her husband, children and grandchildren, along with her devotion to her faith and the Immaculate Heart Church family.

Surviving are her devoted husband of 39 years, Hubert Houseman; her six children, Michelle (Scott) Holladay, Laurie (Eric) Beltzhoover, Mike (Georganne Keigher) Lambert and Jennifer (Don) Eckels, Tracie Houseman and Erik (Kim) Houseman; 11 grandchildren, Holly Ameline, Erica (Chris) Kenney, Nina Bartels, Nolan (Kaylynn) Suste, Ryan Beltzhoover, Rachel (Eric) Perscynski, Kelly Lambert, Ashley (Jake) Murphy, Shannon (Brian) Leary, Sarah (Mark) Cunzolo, Elizabeth (Spencer) Miller and Claudia (Christopher) Darr; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gerald (Dolores) Maisonneuve and Judy Maisonneuve; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and siblings, Marlene Wilson, Harvey Maisonneuve, Tony Maisonneuve, Teresa Miller and Karen (Earl) Meyers; and grandson, Scotty Southcomb.

The family said, “We are blessed and eternally grateful for the care and compassion provided by her physicians, especially Dr. Mobolaji Suleiman, Kelly Derr, and staff. Christine and Leah of Traditions Hospice, Rachel Kamp along with the staff at Catholic Charities of Kankakee. We want to personally thank ‘Janice’ from Help at Home for her consistent devotion and care for Jo.”

Ephesians 6:2-3 “Honor your father and mother,” which is the first commandment with promise: “That it may be well with you, and you may live long on the earth.”

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet, 16555 Weber Road., Crest Hill, IL 60403.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

