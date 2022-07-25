Matthew Boudreau

MARSHALL — Matthew M. Boudreau, 39, of Marshall and formerly of the Kankakee area, passed away Thursday (July 21, 2022).

He was born Oct. 1, 1982, in Kankakee, the son of Michael M. and Ellen M. (Morosi) Boudreau.

Matthew was a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee. He attended Ohio State University.

He loved golfing, and enjoyed coin and rock collecting and working with remote control cars.

Matthew was a two time Chick Evans Golf Champion in 1999 and 2000, Illinois State Junior Golf Champion in 2000, six time Marek Golf Champion and tied for the lowest score ever shot in a Chicago District Golf Association Event, when he recorded a 63.

He was also a member of the 1995 Aroma Park Little League State Champions and a member of the 2000 Bishop McNamara Catholic High School State Championship Golf Team.

Surviving are his parents, Michael “Mike” and Ellen Boudreau, of Marshall; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Frances “Mickey” and Irma Boudreau; and maternal grandparents, Edward and DeMaria Morosi.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara Catholic High School or the wishes of the family.

