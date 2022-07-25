Mae Horner

WATSEKA — Mae Ellen Horner, 98, of Watseka, passed away Friday (July 22, 2022) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

Mae was born April 19, 1924, in Papineau, the daughter of Jesse L. and Faye E. (Hedge) Trumble.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Also preceding her in death were three brothers; three sisters; one son, Gary Horner; and one grandson, Brett Barragree.

Mae married Ted Horner on June 20, 1948, in Watseka. He survives, of Watseka.

Other survivors include one daughter, Sue (Tom) Wirks, of Woodland; two grandsons, Brian (Mary) Barragree, of Watseka, and Brandon (Nancy) Barragree, of Watseka; and two great-grandsons, Cameron Barragree and Ethan Barragree.

During World War II, she worked at TRW in Watseka. She later worked at First Trust and Savings Bank in Watseka for 17 years. During the other years, Mae was a housewife and dedicated mother and grandmother. Her hobbies included making ceramics and stained glass.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 25, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, also at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Joe Hughes will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospital or Prairieview Lutheran Home.

