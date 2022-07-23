KANKAKEE — Merrill “Dean” Hinton, 89, of Kankakee, passed away July 17, 2022, at Aperion Care in Bradley.

He was born Aug. 8, 1932, in Fisher, a son of Harley and Ethel (Wright) Hinton.

Survivors include two nephews, Terry (Barb) Hinton, of Watseka, and Robert (Nancy) Hinton, of Limestone; and one niece, Deborah (Ron) Whitaker, of Warsaw.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother and sister-in-law, Maurice and Betty Hinton.

Dean served in the U.S. Air Force.

Private graveside services will be in Iroquois Memorial Park Cemetery in Watseka.

Funeral arrangements are by the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

