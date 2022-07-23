John Chisum Jr.

BOURBONNAIS — John F. Chisum Jr., 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (July 20, 2022) at his home.

He was born Oct. 11, 1941, in Jackson, Tenn., the son of John F. Sr. and Elizabeth (Carson) Chisum. John married Nola Magruder Kelly on Sept. 19, 2002, in Kankakee.

John worked as a superintendent for Illinois Central Railroad, retiring after 37 years.

He enjoyed gardening and golfing.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served from 1962 to 1966.

Surviving are his wife, Nola Chisum, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Jennifer Chisum, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and T.J. Heinze, of Bourbonnais; two stepsons, Charles Kelly Jr., of Bradley, and Joshua Kelly, of Bourbonnais; 10 grandchildren; and special cousins, Carol Randol and Barb and Don Seabaugh.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his aunt, Maggie Laura Carson.

Private family services will be held.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

