Gary Crews

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Gary Edward Crews, 78, of Kissimmee, Fla., passed away peacefully Jan. 19, 2022, at his home.

He was born Dec. 10, 1943, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of William Edward Jr. and Fern (Fisher) Crews.

They moved to Bradley in 1953, and became members of Wesleyan United Methodist Church.

Gary graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1961.

He was a highly decorated veteran of the U.S. Army – 1st Calvary in the Vietnam War. During his enlistment as a private first class, he was wounded in action on July 29, 1968, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He also received the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism in his actions that were witnessed that same day. After he was honorably discharged, Gary attended Kankakee Community College and received his associate degree.

Gary went on to work for the State of Illinois in the Department of Corrections for 28 years.

From a very early age, Gary was an avid reader and loved to go fishing. He was a talented basketball player and scored 56 points in an Armory game. He was a coach for St. Joseph’s Grade School and the Y.M.C.A.

Gary had a passion, love and respect for golf like no other; he scored seven holes in one in his lifetime. He also had a love of music and Elvis, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison were among his favorites.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Shelley M. (Oliver) Crews, of Kissimmee, Fla.; his daughter, Danielle R. (Todd) LaRoche, of St. Cloud, Fla.; his sons, Andrew W.F. (Kristin Ferry) Crews, of Plainfield, and David M. (Brooke Abney) Crews, of Chicago; nine grandsons, Nicholas J. Usewicz, Anthony P. Usewicz, Dylan L. LaRoche, Bryce M. LaRoche, Jude E. Crews, Reid M. Crews, Duke W. Crews, Dane B.Crews and Vaughn H. G. Crews; and one granddaughter, Maclayne L. Crews; a younger brother, Randolph W. “Bucky” Crews and nephew, Logan Crews, of Momence; his sister-in-law, Frannie (Mayotte) Crews, of Bradley; two nieces, Debi (John) Walsh, of Cabery, and Julie (Tom) Kaminke, of Longwood; brother-in-law, Mike (Julie Zullo) Crews, of Manteno; numerous nieces and nephews; and several more brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his adored older brother, Stephen “Big Dog” Allen Crews; and his beloved grandmother, “Manicaw” Madge Fisher.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, July 29, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Inurnment, with full honors, will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m., also July 29, at Bradley American Legion Post 766. If you have a story to share, please bring it or send it to shelleycrews13@yahoo.com or davidcrews33@gmail.com.

Memorials may be made for his grandchildren’s continued education and books.

