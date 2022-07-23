ST. ANNE — Earl Wayne Voss, 86, of St. Anne, passed away peacefully July 15, 2022, at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Life Community Memory Care, Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 15, 1935, in Papineau, the son of Earl H. and Florence (DuMontelle) Voss. On Jan. 12, 1957, Earl married Mayda Jean Laney at St. Anne Catholic Church. Mayda preceded him in death June 27, 2015.

Earl was raised in Papineau and Beaverville, and enjoyed growing up on his parents’ farm.

He was educated at Donovan Grade School and High School.

From 1954 to 1956, Earl proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Spec 4, and was stationed in Germany. He received the Army of Occupation Medal and Good Conduct Medal Expert (sub-machine gun).

After Earl and Mayda were married, they lived in Athens, Mich., and Papineau, before settling in St. Anne. He was employed by Bieber’s Grain Elevator, St. Anne, Kankakee Disposal and Bradley Roper, and retired after 19 years of service for the Illinois Dept. of Transportation. After retirement, he enjoyed farming part time for Kevin Kleinert, of St. Anne.

He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, served as president of the school board for the former St. Anne Academy, served many years as a trustee for the St. Anne Fire Department, and was a member of the American Legion.

In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing slow pitch softball and bowling. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, playing cards, traveling with his wife, Mayda, family and friends, watching RFD and college basketball on TV, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his children, daughters, Karen (Bill) Jennings and Katherine Hines, of St. Anne, and Kay (Larry) Noe, of Bourbonnais; son, Michael (Jaime) Voss, of Chicago; six grandchildren, Karli Hays and Katie (Jake) Lach, of St. Anne, Kelly (Fernando) Salcido, of Mesa, Ariz., Drew (Kalyn) Hines, of Bourbonnais, Matthew (Julie) Saathoff, of St. Anne, and Jessica (Rich) Graveline, of Bourbonnais; nine great-grandchildren, Emmett, Brigham and Raleigh Hays, Adan and Silas Salcido, Easton Hines, Damon and Anna Saathoff, and Stryker Graveline; his brother, Jerry (Roberta) Voss, of Athens, Mich.; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Tom) DeYoung, of St. Anne; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Iona (Voss) Arseneau; and in-laws, LeRoy and Mildred (Arseneau) Laney.

Earl’s children “would like to thank the staff at Riverside Senior Life Community Memory Care for the love, care and generosity given to him during his stay.”

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, July 28, until the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church, with the Rev. Pete Jankowski officiating. Burial will be in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimers Association or American Cancer Society.

Please sign his guestbook at clancygernon.com.