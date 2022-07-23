Death notices: July 23, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Matthew M. Boudreau,</strong> 39, of Marshall, and formerly of the Kankakee area, passed away Thursday (July 21, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Sheri Hardaway,</strong> 51, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (July 22, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Shirley “Shirl” Lynch,</strong> 84, of Springfield and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (July 13, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.