ST. ANNE — Janice Faye O’Brien, 74, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (July 18, 2022) at her home.

She was born in Deselm, on Oct. 2, 1947.

Janice was well loved, generous and full of laughter with a beautiful smile. If ever anyone was in need, she was always willing to lend a helping hand.

She owned and waitressed at Joey’s Restaurant for 22 years until she retired in 2020. Janice enjoyed her time spent at the restaurant meeting new people, talking and laughing with everyone. As her motto said, “There are no strangers here, just friends we haven’t met yet.” She considered her customers part of her family. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it be holidays, vacations, get togethers, or Keith Urban concerts. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their many sports, music and band activities.

Janice married the love of her life, Chuck O’Brien, on July 4, 2017. They met at the restaurant and fell in love in 2000.

Surviving are her daughters, Tamara Green and Darrin Lee and Kimberly and David Watson, all of St. Anne; daughter-in-law, Gail Regnier and John Cantrell; two sisters, Joyce Prince and Sandra and Dale Kelly, all of Kankakee; half sister, Linda Williams; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Charles O’Brien; her son, Joey Regnier; her mother, Imogene and Richard Lafaber; her father, Ward Reed; her sisters, Beverly and Charles Davis, Elaine and Norman Phillips, and Glenda Harrawood; half-sister, Debbie Carter; and brother-in-law, Tom Prince.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, July 22, until the 1 p.m. funeral service, both at Jensen Funeral Home, 3639 East State Route 17, Kankakee. Interment will follow in Blooms Grove Cemetery in Rockville Township.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital.