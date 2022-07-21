Death notices: July 21, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Daniel Michael De Haan</strong>, 46, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (July 17, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Allen “Al” Eugene Smith,</strong> 81, of Mission, Texas, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (July 16, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Kramer Funeral Home in Sherburn, Minn.

<strong>Vernell Turner,</strong> 95, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (July 19, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Maxine Badger Allison</strong>, 98, of Kankakee, were held June 29 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Maxine passed away June 11, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Richard David “Dick” Baier</strong>, 92, of Cissna Park, were held July 15 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park, with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Richard passed away July 7, 2022. Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Cissna Park. Pallbearers were Doug Luecke, Lonnie Rieches, Jerry Kaeb, Joe Young, Brent Danforth, Wes Kaufmann and David Rust.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Mardell Cecelia Cailteux</strong>, 95, of Clifton, was held July 18 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Mardell passed away July 12, 2022. Burial was in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, L’Erable. Pallbearers were William, Jarred and Adam Maves, Bryan Nester, Keith Brault and Rick Shule.

Funeral services for <strong>Lola J. “Joyce” Regnier,</strong> 92, of Kankakee, were held July 8 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Joyce passed away June 29, 2022. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Chris and Pat Dumas, PJ Burton, Tim Benoit, and Kyle, Keith and Brad Regnier.

Funeral services for <strong>Virginia Lee Regnier</strong>, 87, of Kankakee, were held July 18 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Virginia passed away July 14, 2022. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Kollin Simpson, Konner Simpson, Jeff Hoover, Duane Zeedyk, Devin Miller, Ronnie Miller and Mike Westphal. Honorary pallbearer was Bill Bass.

Funeral services for <strong>David Joseph Stone</strong>, 70, of Kankakee, were held June 28 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. David passed away June 21, 2022. Inurnment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Bonnie J. Winterroth</strong>, 93, of Chebanse, were held June 30 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Harvey Nicholson officiating. Bonnie passed away June 27, 2022. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Gracyn Allen, Whitney Swinford, Nichole and Joshua Cushman, and Jason, Chad, Jeremy and Adam Beherns.