Nina Smolkovich

HERSCHER — Nina B. Smolkovich, 84, of Herscher, passed away Sunday (July 17, 2022) at Miller Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.

She was born Jan. 6, 1938, in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of Peter and Beatrice (Ewer) Horner. Nina married Thomas Smolkovich on Nov. 26, 1960, in Cedar Lake, Ind. He preceded her in death Nov. 29, 2021. They shared 61 years together.

Nina was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed doing embroidery, sewing, cooking, baking for her family and reading. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Nina was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher, where she was also a member of the CCW.

Surviving are one son, Thomas Jr. and Allison Smolkovich, of Herscher; two daughters, Miriam and Thomas Maass and Lisa and Steve Burton, all of Kankakee; one sister, Arlene O’Neil, of Atlanta, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Rachel Maass (Andy Lopez), Lauren (Trevor) Baron, Dylan Smolkovich, Ryan Smolkovich, Haley (Zach) Mau, Tessa Smolkovich, Andrew (Joanna) Burton and Kyle Burton (fiancée, Maddy Lewis); one great-grandchild, Monti Burton; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Thomas Smolkovich, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Diane Yankovich.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher. The Rev. Ron Nietzke will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.