KANKAKEE — Mary Virginia Nehf, 74, of Kankakee, passed away July 6, 2022, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 3, 1947, in Kankakee, the daughter of Dr. Albert and Wilma (Lemmons) Nehf.

Mary graduated from Kankakee High School and received an associate degree from Stephens College and had attended the University of Kentucky.

She lived in Chicago for many years and worked for C.D. Peacock Jewelers and Sudler Real Estate Sales.

Mary enjoyed reading, working with orchids and showing dogs. She was very successful in the dog world, in particular Yorkies. Her prize-winning dog, Oliver, was Best of Breed three times at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Collectively, Oliver was the top winning Yorkshire Terrier of all time during his prime. Kay Joiner was his breeder and handler.

Mary was a member of the Kankakee Country Club, Yorkshire Terrier Club of America and Stone City Kennel Club.

Surviving are two nieces, Donna Hrynczuk and Jo Anne Sikora; one nephew, Brian Braddock; and special friends, Mary Ann Condit and Kathy Meisenbach.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Sue Kowalski.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Inurnment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

