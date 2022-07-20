KANKAKEE — John J. Wade, 40, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (July 17, 2022) at his home.

He was born Dec. 21, 1981, in Kankakee.

John was a self-employed handyman and also worked in lawn care service.

He was a graduate of Kankakee High School.

John enjoyed cooking and grilling. He was an avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan.

He was always there to help family and friends.

John was a parishioner of St. John Paul II in Kankakee.

Surviving are his parents, John and Kathy Wade, of Kankakee; two daughters, Peyton Wade and Makinly Wade, both of Kankakee; three sisters, Heather and Jermaine Anderson, of Plainfield, Ty Wade, of Kankakee, and Amber and Mack Burnett, of Kankakee; one brother, John C. and Christine Wade, of Frankfort; five nieces; and seven nephews.

Preceding him in death were his biological mother, Sherry Brown; his grandparents; and two uncles.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church — East Campus in Kankakee. The Rev. Matt Pratcher will celebrate the Mass.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the Mass.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

