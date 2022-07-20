BRADLEY — John L. Ross, 84, of Bradley, passed away Monday (July 18, 2022) at his home.

He was born Sept. 15, 1937, in Bradley, the son of John and Esther (Larson) Ross. John married Diana Thomas in April of 1994.

John retired as the cost accountant at A.O. Smith after 34 years. He served for 20 years on the Village of Bradley Planning Commission.

He enjoyed bowling, working with his hands building things, working in his yard and woodworking. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He was of the Methodist faith.

Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Diana Ross, of Bradley; two sons, Scott L. Ross and John C. Ross, both of Bourbonnais; two stepchildren, Joseph M. and Tamara Martin, of Richmond, Va., and Jack D. and Vy Martin, of Germany; one brother, Jerome Ross, of Texas; nine grandchildren, Jacob Ross, Benjamin Ross, Aubrey Martin, Tyler Martin, Ryan Martin, Maximillian Yason-Martin, Alexander Yason-Martin and Avery Yason- Martin, and Melvin Thomas; and one great- grandchild, Liam Ross.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment, with military honors, will be private on Monday, July 25, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

