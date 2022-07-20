Cecil 'Jay' Smith Jr.

KANKAKEE — Cecil L. “Jay” Smith Jr., 67, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (July 16, 2022) at his daughter’s home.

He was born March 22, 1955, in Kankakee, the son of Cecil Lloyd Smith Sr. and Velma (Paraday) Smith. Jay married JoAnn Miller on Nov. 5, 1977, in Chebanse. She preceded him in death Jan. 9, 2022.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Lloyd Smith; one sister, Norma Jean Erzinger; three brothers-in-law, Ralph Sparenberg, Edwin Erzinger and Duane Duby; two sisters-in-law, Patsy Smith and Carol Smith; and one grandson, Cody Frink.

Surviving are one daughter, Bonnie Jo (Ron) Saindon, of Chebanse; one son, Curtis F. (Cheryl) Becker, of Lake City, Fla.; five grandchildren, Casey (Levi) Peters, of Chebanse, Ashton (Anthony) Windt, of Clifton, Molly Saindon, of Chebanse, Amber (Adam) Ellis, of Mulberry, Fla., and Kyle (Kari) Frink, of San Diego, Calif.; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mairion Sparenberg, of Dyersburg, Tenn., Betty (Duane) Tatro, of Chebanse, and Shirley Duby Harding, of St. Anne; one brother, George C. Smith, of Kankakee; along with several nieces and nephews.

Cecil worked for A.N. Webber for 39 years as a driver and also shop foreman. He also farmed for a brief time.

He was a former member of the Moose Lodge and River Valley Chapter W. Motorcycle Club. He was on the Otto Township Fire Department and Kankakee Civil Defense.

Cecil loved fishing, hunting, farming and riding his motorcycle.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.