Anne Oakes

MOMENCE — Anne C. Oakes, 90, of Momence, passed away Friday (July 15, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 16, 1931, in Withee, Wis., the daughter of Albert and Ellen Jensen.

Anne married Raymond J. Oakes on June 30, 1951, in Chicago. He preceded her in death Nov. 6, 1995.

Surviving are four daughters and sons-in-law, Linda (Steve) Lund, of Momence, Marilyn Thyfault, of Momence, Donna J. (Steven) Studer, of Momence, and Jeanne (Dan) Sambrooks, of Momence; five grandchildren, Jill (Ben) Morrall, Jeff Reising and Joshy Pathiparampil, Michael (Nanette) Thyfault, Jesse Sambrooks and Jenna Sambrooks; three great-grandchildren, Claire Morrall, Charley Morrall and Grady Thyfault; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; two sisters; son-in-law, Gary F. Thyfault; and granddaughter; Lindsay Studer.

Anne worked for 10 years at Edward Chipman Public Library in Momence and Speckman Realty, Momence.

She was a founding member of the Calvary Community Church of Momence, and a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary.

Anne enjoyed playing cards and Dominoes. She loved to paint pictures and ceramics.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, until the noon funeral service at Calvary Community Church in Momence, with the Rev. Randy Schweitzer officiating.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

