Marilyn Schroeder

GILMAN — Marilyn Jean Schroeder, 79, of Gilman, passed away Friday (July 15, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 7, 1942, in Williamsport, Ind., a daughter of LeRoy “Painter” and Pauline (Chase) Pence. Marilyn married Jim Schroeder on April 5, 1959, in Gilman. He survives, of Gilman.

Also surviving are two sons, Scott (Cheryl) Schroeder, of Oregon, Ill., and Kevin (Lisa) Schroeder, of Buffalo, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Brandon (Lisa) Schroeder, of Oregon, Ill., Cory Schroeder, of Oregon, Ill., Kelsey (Dan) Nebelecky, of Evansville, Ind., Kyle (fiancée, Lauren) Schroeder, of Buffalo, N.Y., Riley (Conner) Cain, of Evansville, Ind., and Grace (Kyle) Balthazor, of Clifton; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Candice (Bill) Howard, of Elizabethtown, Ky.

Preceding her in death were her parents, LeRoy Pence and Pauline Goldsby; one brother, Jack Pence; one sister, Diane Barnes; and one son, Gary Schroeder.

Marilyn was a member of the Gilman United Methodist Church in Gilman.

She was a pharmacy tech for Gilman and Doc’s Drugs for 35 years.

Cremation rites have been accorded by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. There will be no services.

