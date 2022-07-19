PEOTONE — Francisco “Frank” Pena, 75, of Peotone, passed away peacefully at his home with loving family at his side Saturday (July 16, 2022).

Surviving are his devoted wife of 42 years, Janice (nee Friant); his twin sons, Brian (Brittany) Pena and Kevin (Anthoula) Pena; his grandchildren, Olivia, Emma, Mila, Gianna and Dominic; his siblings, Nicholas (Norma), Desiderio (Marijean), Raul “Rudy” (Debbie), David (Lisa), Vincenta, Natividad (Marco); his brother-in-law, Wilbur Sunday; his aunt, Guadalupe Torres; his brothers-in-law, Robert (Linda) Friant and Daniel (Kathleen) Friant; numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful canine companion, Lucy.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Aurelia “Nena” Pena; his father, Daniel Pena; his grandson, Brian Pena Jr.; his sister, Beatrice Sunday; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Frank was a proud veteran who served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Following Vietnam, he attended Joliet Junior College, studying criminal law / criminal justice, where he met the love of his life, Janice.

He went on to work for the Illinois State Police as a cadet and continued with the Will County Sheriff’s Police. Frank served as an undercover agent for several years as well as chief investigator for the Will County State’s Attorney’s office. Frank’s career as a police officer was extensive, he transferred to patrol as a field training officer where he taught and trained countless future police officers and investigators; he worked at the county jail as a correctional officer and closed out his final years as court security at the Will County Courthouse.

Frank was a dedicated life member and past commander of the Stone City V.F.W. Post 2199, a member of Peotone American Legion Post 392, a life member of D.A.V. (Disabled American Veterans) and the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed traveling, watching movies, shopping at Sam’s Club, going to Disney World with his family, gambling locally with his wife and in Vegas with his sons and friends, weekly Lotto, whipping up his famous guacamole and Mexican shrimp cocktail, and teaching his dogs both Spanish and English to name a few. Above all, Frank lived for his family and friends; spending time with them is what brought him the most joy.

Frank had said he would like to express his gratitude to all the people that encouraged him in his career and helped propel his career to what it had become, he was forever grateful for the opportunities that were given to him.

He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. The legacy he leaves behind will inspire future generations of police and patriots and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan. Services will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, July 22, with prayers at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan, and the procession will continue to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 235 W. North St., Manhattan, for the 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Immediately after Mass, Frank will be laid to rest, with full military honors, alongside his brothers in arms in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to D.A.V. (Disabled American Veterans) online at dav.org or to the veterans’ charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, phone 815-478-3321.

