Hilda Ruebensam

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hilda V. (Galloway) Ruebensam, 93, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and formerly of Bradley, passed away July 7, 2022.

She was born Oct. 13, 1928, in Bradley, the daughter of John Wesley and Eva Ella (Baker) Galloway. Although Hilda was born in Bradley, she spent her growing up years in the area of Cullom, Charlotte and Chatsworth.

She graduated from Cullom High School. After high school, she attended Beauty School in Normal. She then moved to Kankakee, and worked at several salons in the area before opening her own home shop in Bradley, working 45 years as a hairdresser.

On April 15, 1950, she married William “Bill” Carl Ruebensam Jr., in Papineau.

Hilda attended the Bradley Evangelical United Methodist Church and Austin Bluffs Evangelical Free Church, Colorado Springs.

She loved spending time with her family and friends. Hilda quietly demonstrated her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ in the ups and downs of everyday life.

Hilda enjoyed playing cards, bowling and doing word-find puzzles when her eyes allowed her to.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Jo Ann and Bob Baylor, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two grandsons, Alan (Julie) Baylor, of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Dean (Jenni) Baylor, of Jackson, Tenn.; five great-grandchildren, Lupe, Seth, Selah, Sadler and Eli Baylor; nieces and nephews, Steve Rubensam, of Illinois, Mike Ruebensam, of Illinois, Ron Ruebensam, of Wisconsin, Connie Haley, of Michigan, Dianne (Haley) Stecher, of Indiana, and Delores (Haley) Zarnow, of Texas.

Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Bill Ruebensam, who passed away Nov. 26, 2004; her parents; her brothers, Weldon Galloway and Berdell (Annetta) Galloway; sister, Evelyn (Merle) Galloway Haley; and her brother-in-law, Udell Ruebensam.

Her enthusiasm for life and sparkling personality will be missed.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. Burial will be private.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.