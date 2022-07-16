CARROLLTON — Virginia Mae “Ginny” Harris, 86, of Carrollton, and formerly of Leadwood, Mo., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday (July 13, 2022) from her home.

She was born July 27, 1935, in Irondale, Mo., the daughter of John Orville and Bessie Elizabeth Newcomb Harris. She married Ervin E. Harris on Dec. 27, 1952, in Eureka, Mo. He preceded her in death Dec. 3, 2012.

Surviving are two daughters, Kathy (Wayne) Cunningham, of Carrollton, Susi (Randy) Huff, of Farmington, Mo.; a son, Jonathan (Georgia) Harris, of Liberty, Mo.; six grandchildren, Daniel, Jeffrey and Scott Cunningham, Alex and Sydney Huff, and John Harris; and six great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Connor, Aiden, Landon, Lainie and Mattingly Cunningham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Kenneth Harris.

Virginia worked as a bookkeeper for Parkland Health Center for more than 30 years. She was a devoted helpmate to her husband who was a minister at several different churches over the years. Ginny was always putting others before herself. Her family meant everything to her. She enjoyed reading and visiting with her family and friends. Ginny loved being involved in various projects in the Ladies Sewing Ministries at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. She attended many churches over the years alongside her husband, but she was currently a member at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, until the noon funeral service, both at New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road, Farmington, Mo. Burial will follow in Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart, Mo.

Memorials may be made to the Samaritan’s Purse project.

