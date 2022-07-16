Susan King

GRANT PARK — Susan C. King, 68, of Grant Park, passed away Tuesday (July 12, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 4, 1953, in Kankakee, the daughter of David and Laura Lu (nee Dennis) Sanstrom.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Matt King and Laura Asbury, of Mundelein; two grandchildren, Ainsley Asbury King and Freya Asbury King; four brothers and sisters-in-law, David (Linda) Sanstrom, of St. Joseph, Jim (Lana) Sanstrom, of Newman, Gerry (Denise) Sanstrom, of Grant Park, and Joe (Lisa) Sanstrom, of Wheaton; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her daughter, Amelia C. “Amy” King.

Susan retired from working as a special education teacher for 40 years in the Kankakee School District.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. She also belonged to the Illinois Education Association and the Kankakee Moose Lodge, which is based in Bradley.

Susan volunteered for Good Shepherd Manor and the Special Olympics of Illinois for many years and was a Girl Scout Leader.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics of Illinois.

