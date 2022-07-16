LaFerne Foster

CHEBANSE — LaFerne Alyce (Wakeman) Foster, 90, of Chebanse, passed away Monday (July 11, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, after a short illness.

She was born Dec. 26, 1931, in Kankakee, the daughter of Earl Spies and Blanche Beatrice (Tuttle) Wakeman. She married Leonard Gene Foster, in Kankakee, on Oct. 8, 1950.

LaFerne was born and raised in Kankakee. She moved to Chebanse with her husband Gene after his return from Korea.

She is a long-time member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Kankakee, where she volunteered for many committees and worked as a secretary for a few years. LaFerne retired from Olivet Nazarene University where she worked as the national direct student loan officer.

After retirement, the couple enjoyed being snowbirds in Florida. They resided in Leesburg and recently Largo, Fla., each winter.

She loved spending time with family. LaFerne had one daughter, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and over 40 nieces and nephews. She was also very proud of her friendships and highly valued all of her friends.

Surviving are her husband of 71 years, Leonard Gene Foster; daughter, Kathleen (John T.) Orton, of Chicago; grandchildren, Pastor John R. (Amanda) Orton, of Palatine, Kristine (Dr. Bernard) Nartey, of Mequon, Wis., and Kimberly Orton, of Chicago; great-grandchildren, Liliana, Joanna and Micah Nartey; and sister, Joyce Wakeman Harrod, of Jacksonville, Fla.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Duane Wakeman.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, July 18, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, both at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1300 W. Hawkins St., Kankakee. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to Bible Witness Camp via check and mailed to 1609 E 2500S Road, Pembroke Township, IL 60958.

