Amelia 'Amy' King

ROMEOVILLE — Amelia C. “Amy” King, 34, of Romeoville, and formerly of Momence, passed away July 8, 2022, at her home.

She was born Aug. 20, 1987, in Pekin, the daughter of James “Jim” and Susan Sanstrom King.

Surviving are her father; James “Jim” King, of Staten Island, N.Y.; her brother and sister-in-law, Matt King and Laura Asbury, of Mundelein; and two nieces, Ainsely Asbury King and Freya Asbury King.

Her mother, Susan King, passed away just a few days after her, on Tuesday (July 12, 2022).

Preceding her in death were her paternal grandmother, Sharon King; and maternal grandparents, David and Laura Lu (nee Dennis) Sanstrom.

Amy devoted her life to her students as a social worker at Eisenhower Junior High in Darien. She spent most of her free time as a sponsor of extracurricular activities, where she continued to build meaningful relationships with the students.

She was a member of the Kankakee Moose Lodge, which is based in Bradley, and worked at the Mooseheart Orphanage. She belonged to ESA (Epsilon Sigma Alpha), the Illinois Association of School Social Workers and was part of the Ganas Community.

Amy enjoyed doing crafts and making personalized gifts, and scrapbooking.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. A celebration of life will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the Quality Inn, 800 N Kinzie Ave., Bradley. Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

The family asks that memorials be made to one of these organizations that were important to Amy: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Trevor Project.

