Mardell Cailteux

CLIFTON — Mardell Cecelia Cailteux, 95, of Clifton, passed away Tuesday (July 12, 2022) at her home.

She was born Sept. 18, 1926, in Clifton, the daughter of Charles and Irene (Miller) McCarty. Mardell married Eldon Cailteux on Sept. 24, 1954, in L’Erable. He preceded her in death Nov. 20, 1985. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Doris Bailey.

Surviving are one niece, Sandra (Warren) Olson, of Clifton; several great-nieces and great-nephews, Misty (William) Maves, of Manhattan, Meggan (George True) Guthrie, of Clifton, Keith (Jennifer) Brault, of Romeoville, and Nicole (Bryan) Nester, of Clifton; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Jarred (Sabrina) Maves, Adam Maves, Christopher Guthrie, Dylan Guthrie, Hannah True, Jaden Nester, Regan Brualt and Jaxson Brault.

Mrs. Cailteux was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable.

She retired from First National Bank of Clifton, now known as First Trust and Savings Bank.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

