Larry Menz Jr.

BOURBONNAIS — Larry L. Menz Jr., 48, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (July 11, 2022) in Bourbonnais.

He was born Jan. 1, 1974, in Kankakee, the son of Larry Menz Sr. and Elizabeth (Mack) Sullivan. Larry married Ruth Howell on May 15, 1997, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Larry worked alongside his father at Larry Menz Towing. He enjoyed antique cars, car shows, motorcycles and boats. Larry enjoyed music and watching live bands.

Surviving are one daughter, Alexis Menz Novick and Jody Novick, of Macon, Ga.; his father, Larry Sr. and Penny Menz, of Bourbonnais; his mother, Elizabeth and Edward Sullivan, of Kankakee; two sisters, Tammy Menz (Michael Engel), of Kankakee, and Rebecca Cothron, of Allen, Texas; one brother, Jerry Menz, of Bourbonnais; his paternal grandmother, Patsy Menz, of Bourbonnais; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Ruth Menz; his maternal grandparents, Donald and Agnes Mack; and paternal grandfather, Rubin Menz.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

