Gerald Lemenager

CLIFTON — Gerald E. Lemenager, 97, of Clifton, passed away Saturday (July 9, 2022) at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born April 20, 1925, in Ashkum, the son of Eugene and Babiane (Baron) Lemenager. Gerald married Violet “Mac” Mack on Jan. 12, 1952, in L’Erable. She preceded him in death Dec. 30, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters; and one grandson, Ryan Hustedt.

Surviving are one daughter, Debra Hustedt, of Nottingham, Md.; two sons, Todd (Lisa) Lemenager, of Ashkum, and Mark (Connie) Lemenager, of Ashkum; one brother, Myron (Dorothy) Lemenager, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Lacie (Gary) Liska, Lynice (Ryan) Vandenbrand, Libby Lemenager (Tim Thorne), Troy (Tiffany) Lemenager and Cody (Andrea) Lemenager; 11 great-grandchildren, Luke, Cameron, Holly, Stella, Beth, Danica, Cole, Maverick, Oakley, Quintyn and Carolynn; along with several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Lemenager was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, Ashkum Lions Club, Kankakee Moose Lodge, Kankakee Elks Lodge and Kast Club in Florida.

Gerald was a farmer in the L’Erable and Ashkum areas for many years.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Gerald’s devoted caregivers, Margo and Bill, Amy, Mary, Bae, Haley and Kim.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, with the Rev. Doug Lanoue officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable.

Private visitation will be at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable.

