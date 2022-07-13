KANKAKEE — Roger Farrow quietly departed this life July 5, 2022, at the age of 81.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Kankakee. The Rev Cloyd Bryant is the officiant.

Roger was born May 22, 1941, in Cairo, Ill., the son of Charlie and Olivia Farrow.

He received his education in Cairo, and was baptized at the Christian Hope Baptist Church, also in Cairo, under the leadership of Pastor Vaughn.

Roger worked as a musician for the Show Stoppers Band. He was also a harmonica player for many known bands in the Chicago area. Roger loved being with family and friends.

He leaves fond memories with his two sisters, Geneva Watson and Juanita Jackson, both of Kankakee; his three brothers, James Farrow, Stevie Farrow and Michael (Pamela Thomas) Farrow, all of Kankakee; sister-in-law, Denise Farrow, of Kankakee; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his mother and father, Olivia and Charlie; and his brothers, Glen, Charles, Willie, Clint, John, Edward and King Farrow.

